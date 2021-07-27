The Chicago Bears have signed former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
The move comes a day after the Bears traded Anthony Miller to the Houston Texans.
Hardy did not play in the 2020 season after his release by the Falcons in the spring.
In 73 games (six starts), Hardy reeled in 95 catches for 946 yards and nine touchdowns for Atlanta (2015-19). The Falcons selected him in the fourth round of the 2015 draft.
