Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson is out indefinitely with a Lisfranc injury, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection is still receiving opinions on the non-contact foot injury sustained during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets.
Head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday he was not sure whether Jackson's injury is season-ending.
Jackson, who turns 29 next month, has four interceptions and 80 tackles in 12 starts this season.
He has started all 88 games he's played in since Chicago drafted him in the fourth round in 2017. He has recorded 14 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles and 422 tackles during that span.
--Field Level Media
