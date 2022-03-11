The Chicago Bears are releasing running back Tarik Cohen with an injury designation, ESPN said Friday.

Cohen, 26, reportedly has not passed a physical since tearing his right ACL in Week 3 of the 2020 season.

His release clears $2.25 million in salary cap space for the rebuilding Bears and new general manager Ryan Poles.

Cohen made the Pro Bowl and earned first-team All-Pro honors in his second season with Chicago in 2018.

The 2017 fourth-round pick has gained 2,676 yards from scrimmage with 14 touchdowns in 51 games (22 starts).

--Field Level Media

