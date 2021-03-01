The Chicago Bears released veteran cornerback Buster Skrine, ESPN reported Monday, a move that will save the club $2.7 million in cap space.
Skrine signed a three-year, $16.5 million deal to join the Bears ahead of the 2019 season.
Skrine played in 12 games last season (three starts), finishing with 66 tackles, three passes defensed and a forced fumble.
He has nine career interceptions in 10 seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2011-14), New York Jets (2015-18) and Bears. He was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2011 draft.
