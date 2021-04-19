Safety Tashaun Gipson re-signed with the Chicago Bears on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Gipson started all 16 games for the Bears in 2020 and had 66 tackles and two interceptions.

He entered free agency but indicated last month he would be back in Chicago.

The 30-year-old is likely to open offseason workouts as the planned starter alongside Eddie Jackson.

Gipson has appeared in 128 games with 120 starts in eight NFL seasons, including stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.