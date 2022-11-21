Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will have an MRI on his left shoulder Monday, NFL Network reported.
He sustained the injury to his non-throwing shoulder on Sunday but played every snap in a 27-24 loss at Atlanta.
"The pain right now is pretty bad," Fields said after the game.
Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards with one touchdown and one interception and rushed 18 times for 85 yards and a score against the Falcons.
In his second NFL season, the 23-year-old Fields has thrown for 1,642 yards and 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He has run for 834 yards and seven scores in 11 starts for the Bears (3-8).
Chicago visits the New York Jets (6-4) on Sunday before hosting the Packers on Dec. 4, followed by their bye week.
Trevor Siemian, 30, is the No. 2 quarterback for the Bears. He has completed the only pass he attempted this season, a five-yarder at Dallas on Oct. 30.
