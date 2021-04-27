The Chicago Bears exercised the fifth-year option on linebacker Roquan Smith's contract, NFL Network reported on Tuesday.
Smith, 24, will make $9.735 million during the 2022 season, per Spotrac.
Smith has started 42 of the 44 games in which he has played since being selected by the Bears with the eighth overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft. He has recorded 361 tackles, 11 sacks, four interceptions and one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Smith collected 139 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions while starting all 16 games last season.
--Field Level Media
