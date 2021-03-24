The Chicago Bears reached agreement on a one-year deal with former Kansas City running back Damien Williams, NFL Network reported Wednesday.

Terms were not reported.

Williams last played in 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

His last game was Super Bowl LIV when he ran for 104 yards and a score in the Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He gashed the Niners for 6.12 yards per carry and also hauled in a TD catch, scoring the final two TDs for the Chiefs.

Williams, 28, has 1,231 rushing yards and 12 TDs in 85 games (13 starts) for the Miami Dolphins (2014-17) and Chiefs. He also has 138 catches for 1,106 yards and 10 career TDs.

He has played for Bears head coach Matt Nagy in Kansas City and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor in Miami.

--Field Level Media

