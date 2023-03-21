Boston College is extending the contract of men's basketball coach Earl Grant for two years through the 2028-29 season, ESPN reported Tuesday.
The Eagles finished 16-17 in Grant's second season in 2022-23, including a 9-11 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play -- the program's most ACC wins since 2010-11.
Grant was 13-20 in his first season in Chestnut Hill, Mass., in 2021-22.
Including his seven seasons as head coach at the College of Charleston before joining BC, Grant has a 156-126 career record.
--Field Level Media
