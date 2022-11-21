Colt McCoy will start at quarterback on Monday night when the Arizona Cardinals meet the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, NFL Network reported.
Starter Kyler Murray took limited reps in practice this week because of a hamstring injury. McCoy also was limited by a knee injury on Thursday but had no designation on the final injury report.
Murray was designated as questionable and apparently will miss his second straight game.
Last week, McCoy led the Cardinals to a 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams. The 36-year-old, in his 12th season, completed 26 of 37 pass attempts for 238 yards and a touchdown.
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was listed as questionable on the injury report, will play, multiple outlets reported Monday.
Hopkins missed the first six games of the season, suspended for testing positive for a banned substance. In four games, he has 36 catches for 396 yards and two touchdowns.
