Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon has a broken nose but dodged a more serious injury on a hit to his face, according to a report from ESPN on Thursday night.
The Avalanche will know more by this weekend about the timeline for MacKinnon's return, the report said.
MacKinnon, 26, was bloodied by the high hit during Wednesday's game against the Boston Bruins. Taylor Hall of the Bruins hit MacKinnon, who then had his own stick strike him in the face.
"I didn't love the hit," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "Whether it's really solid or just a glancing blow, it's the type of hit the league is trying to get rid of."
MacKinnon has 43 points (nine goals, 34 assists) in 31 games this season. He has averaged nearly a point per game during his career, amassing 603 points (219 goals, 384 assists) in 604 games.
The Avalanche expect to be without MacKinnon when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.
--Field Level Media
