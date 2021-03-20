The Colorado Avalanche acquired goaltender Jonas Johansson from the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick, multiple outlets reported.
Johansson, 25, is winless (0-5-1) in seven appearances this season with a 3.79 goals-against average and .884 save percentage.
In his most recent outing, he stopped 24 shots in Buffalo's 3-2 road loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.
A third-round pick by Buffalo in 2014, the Sweden native owns a 1-8-2 career record with a 3.40 GAA and .888 save percentage since making his NHL debut on Feb. 4, 2020.
--Field Level Media
