As World Golf Championships events continue to be phased out, Austin, Texas, will lose its PGA Tour stop after this season, Golfweek reported Thursday.
This year's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event at Austin Country Club will take place March 22-26 in its farewell. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion.
According to the report, the Austin stop will be replaced in 2024 by the Cadence Bank Houston Open, with the event not associated with the World Golf Championships.
Austin Country Club has played host to a WGC event since 2016, with the once premier series going by the wayside in recent years since they burst on the scene in 1999.
In 2021, the WGC-Mexico Open was converted to a regular PGA Tour event. Also in 2021, the WGC-FedEx St. Jude became the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
The only event left with an association to the WGC is the match play event at China, but that has not been contested since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.