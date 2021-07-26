Austin FC will sign Argentina forward Sebastian Driussi to help bolster their struggling attack, according to a report from South America.
Driussi, 25, left Zenit St. Petersburg on Monday after he bought out the rest of his contract. He had played with the Russian club since 2017.
Driussi played in 138 games for Zenit, scoring 24 goals and dishing 22 assists.
One of the defining characteristics of Austin FC's inaugural season has been a lack of scoring. The team has scored only 10 goals on the season, tied for fewest in the league with Inter Miami.
Austin has been shut out in five of its last six games.
--Field Level Media
