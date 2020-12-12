Gabriel Heinze will reportedly be the next coach of the Atlanta United.
The Mexican publication AM reported Friday that the 42-year-old Argentina international will sign a two-year deal with the MLS club in the coming days.
Atlanta has been without a manager since parting ways with Frank de Boer in late July. Stephen Glass served as interim coach while the United completed a disappointing season in 12th place in the Eastern Conference.
Heinze has never coached outside of his native Argentina, most recently with Velez Sarsfield (2017-20).
An accomplished defender during his playing career, Heinze won league titles at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Marseille and earned an Olympic gold medal with Argentina in 2004.
