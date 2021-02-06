Right-hander Mike Fiers will return to the Oakland Athletics, agreeing Saturday to a one-year, $3.5 million deal, according to the Athletic.
Fiers has pitched for the Athletics in each of the past three seasons, going 6-3 last season with a 4.58 ERA in 11 starts. The 35-year-old is 26-9 with Oakland in 54 appearances, going back to his arrival in 2018, with a 4.00 ERA.
In 10 major league seasons, Fiers is 75-62 with a 4.04 ERA over 216 outings (197 starts) with the Milwaukee Brewers (2011-15), Houston Astros (2015-17), Detroit Tigers (2018) and A's.
Fiers made waves in November of 2019, revealing the details of the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scheme in 2017. Fiers was a member of that Astros team that won the World Series.
--Field Level Media
