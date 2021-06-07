Arkansas-Pine Bluff is expected to name Oral Roberts assistant coach Solomon Bozeman its next head coach, Stadium reported Monday.
Bozeman would replace George Ivory, who resigned in April after 13 seasons and a 140-269 record. The Golden Lions had just eight victories the past two seasons combined.
Bozeman, 33, played at Arkansas Little-Rock and was an assistant coach there before joining Oral Roberts in 2018.
Bozeman is one of the most decorated players in Little Rock history, having earned AP All-American honorable mention and Sun Belt Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2011. He averaged 15.5 points per game in his two seasons after transferring from South Florida following the 2007-08 season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.