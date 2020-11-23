The season opener for the Arizona men's basketball team against Northern Arizona has been postponed, multiple outlets reported Monday.
The game was scheduled for Wednesday in Tucson but reportedly won't be played because of a positive COVID-19 test in the Northern Arizona program.
Arizona is scheduled to host Grambling State on Friday and UTEP on Sunday in the Southwest Classic. The Wildcats were 21-11 (10-8 Pac-12) in the 2019-20 season.
Northern Arizona's next game is a Big Sky conference matchup against Eastern Washington slated for Dec. 3. The Lumberjacks finished with a 16-14 (10-10) mark last season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.