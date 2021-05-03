Arizona forward Jordan Brown has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Stadium on Monday night.
Brown averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds as a sophomore last season. The former McDonald's All-Ameircan prospect started his college career at Nevada, where he averaged 3.0 points and 2.1 boards per game as a freshman.
The California native started 12 of 26 games last season for the Wildcats. He shot 56 percent from the field, which marked a slight improvement from his freshman year, when he shot 50.6 percent overall with Nevada.
--Field Level Media
