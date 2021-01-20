NFL: Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars

Former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone is joining Nick Saban's staff at Alabama, AL.com reported Wednesday.

Marrone will serve as offensive line coach, becoming the second former NFL head coach on the offensive staff. The Crimson Tide's new offensive coordinator reportedly is former Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien, although his hiring has not been announced officially.

Marrone was fired in Jacksonville on Jan. 4 after the Jaguars finished the 2020 season with a 1-15 record.

The Jaguars went 23-43 in four-plus seasons under Marrone.

Marrone previously coached the Buffalo Bills (2013-14) and was head coach at Syracuse (2009-12). He had a 25-25 record with the Orange.

The openings on Alabama's staff came about when Texas hired Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as its head coach. He took offensive line coach Kyle Flood with him.

