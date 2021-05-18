Forward Al-Farouq Aminu plans to exercise his $10.2 million option to remain with the Chicago Bulls next season, ESPN reported Tuesday.
Aminu played just six games for the Bulls after arriving in the trade deadline deal that brought Nikola Vucevic to Chicago. In 23 games (14 starts) this season, Aminu averaged 4.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in 18.9 minutes.
Aminu, 30, was the eighth overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2010 NBA Draft. He has averaged 7.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in 711 career games (445 starts) for the Clippers, New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers, Magic and Bulls.
