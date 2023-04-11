Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner Jim Phillips is finalizing a three-year contract extension, according to multiple reports.
Phillips is nearing the midway point of the five-year contract he signed in February 2021, but there reportedly is some concern that the Big Ten is "coming after him," according to ESPN.
Finalists for the Big Ten's commissioner post are expected to be interviewed this week. Kevin Warren resigned in January to become president of the Chicago Bears.
Phillips is a Chicago native with strong ties to the Big Ten as an Illinois graduate and a former athletic director at Northwestern (2008-21).
--Field Level Media
