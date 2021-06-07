Aaron Rodgers is expected to skip the Green Bay Packers' mandatory minicamp when it gets underway Tuesday, according to a report from ESPN.
The Packers could fine Rodgers $93,085 for not reporting, or they could mark the absence as excused and not levy a fine.
Regardless, ESPN reported, the veteran quarterback has no plans to join his teammates for the session.
The tension between Rodgers and the Packers' front office has simmered throughout the offseason. Rodgers reportedly requested a trade, which the Packers have not granted, and now both sides appear headed toward a standoff as training camp approaches.
Rodgers, 37, has played with the Packers for his entire 16-year career. He has passed for 51,245 yards and 412 touchdowns, and he won a Super Bowl ring with the franchise at the end of the 2010 season.
Quarterbacks Jordan Love, Blake Bortles and Kurt Benkert are listed behind Rodgers on the team's depth chart.
--Field Level Media
