Among all NFL players, 92.7% are fully vaccinated or have had at least one shot, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.
By comparison, 73.3% of adults in the United States had been vaccinated, per the report.
The Washington Football Team hit the 90% mark for vaccinations Wednesday morning, tying the Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals for 23rd place in the NFL, per the report.
Also, all but four teams have a vaccination rate at 89% or above, though the report did not identify those clubs.
However, the Minnesota Vikings were last in the NFL with a partial vaccination rate of 70% as of Aug. 3, per a separate Post report.
