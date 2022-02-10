Feb 2, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) reacts during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
The Brooklyn Nets' James Harden controls the ball during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images/TNS)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images North America/TNS
Sergio Estrada
Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons looks on during practice on Oct. 18, 2021. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)
The Philadelphia 76ers acquired James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for fellow guards Ben Simmons and Seth Curry, center Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, ESPN reported Thursday.
The 76ers also acquired forward Paul Millsap in the deal, per the report.
The report came approximately 90 minutes before the NBA's trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET.
The Nets were expected to compete for the NBA title behind Harden and fellow stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. But Durant is injured, Irving is a part-time player because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and the Nets have dropped nine straight games to fall to eighth place and the play-in position in the NBA's Eastern Conference.
Harden, 32, has a hamstring strain and hasn't played since a loss to the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 2.
On the season, Harden has played in 44 games, averaging 22.5 points and a team-leading 10.2 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game.
The three-time NBA scoring champion will be reunited with 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. The two were linked during their time with the Houston Rockets.
Simmons has not played this season and asked to be traded. The Simmons camp reportedly cited mental health issues and an inability to mesh on the court with teammate Joel Embiid as reasons for wanting to leave.
Simmons, 25, is a three-time All-Star over his four NBA seasons, scoring 15.9 points with 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 275 career games, all starts with the 76ers. He was the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Sixers out of LSU in 2016.
Curry, 31, is averaging career-best totals in points (15.0), rebounds (3.4) and assists (4.0) in 45 games this season.
Drummond, 28, is contributing 6.1 points and 8.8 rebounds in 49 games (12 starts) in 2021-22.
Millsap, 36, is chipping in 3.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in 24 games off the bench.
