Free agent offensive guard Trai Turner visited with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, ESPN reported.
The 28-year-old, a five-time Pro Bowler, was released by the Los Angeles Chargers on March 12, saving $11.5 million against the salary cap.
Turner started nine games at right guard in his only season with the Chargers in 2020, missing one game with a knee injury and six with a groin injury.
Drafted in the third round by Carolina in 2014 out of LSU, Turner started 80 of his 84 games with the Panthers from 2014-19 and made the Pro Bowl in each of his last five seasons there.
