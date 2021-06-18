Free agent offensive guard Trai Turner visited with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, ESPN reported.

The 28-year-old, a five-time Pro Bowler, was released by the Los Angeles Chargers on March 12, saving $11.5 million against the salary cap.

Turner started nine games at right guard in his only season with the Chargers in 2020, missing one game with a knee injury and six with a groin injury.

Drafted in the third round by Carolina in 2014 out of LSU, Turner started 80 of his 84 games with the Panthers from 2014-19 and made the Pro Bowl in each of his last five seasons there.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.