The San Francisco 49ers are signing free agent offensive lineman Senio Kelemete, NFL Network reported Friday.
The versatile veteran has made 42 career starts at multiple positions, including five starts (14 games) at left guard with the Houston Texans in 2020.
The 49ers lost backup tackle Justin Skule to a torn ACL earlier this week.
Kelemete, 31, was originally a fifth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2012.
He appeared in one game with Arizona in 2012, 57 games (22 starts) with the New Orleans Saints from 2014-17, and 30 games (20 starts) with the Texans from 2018-20.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.