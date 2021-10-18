The San Francisco 49ers are set to bring back linebacker Mychal Kendricks, NFL Network reported.

Kendricks is in San Francisco to take his physical, per the report, and could sign Monday.

The 49ers and Kendricks reached an injury settlement after the nine-year veteran injured his toe during the preseason with the team. He visited the team two weeks ago.

Kendricks, 31, has yet to play in 2021. He played in just one game with Washington in 2020.

He has 548 career tackles and 19 sacks in 104 games (91 starts) with the Philadelphia Eagles (2012-17), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19) and Washington.

Kendricks was selected in the second round of the 2012 draft by the Eagles.

--Field Level Media

