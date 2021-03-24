The San Francisco 49ers re-signed slot cornerback K'Waun Williams to a one-year deal, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
Williams, 29, reportedly visited with the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday.
He started four of his eight games with the 49ers in 2020, tallying 22 tackles, two sacks and four passes defensed. He missed eight games with ankle and shin injuries.
Williams has played in 77 games (38 starts) with the Cleveland Browns (2014-15) and San Francisco (2017-20). He has 249 tackles, three interceptions, six sacks, 10 forced fumbles and 23 passes defensed.
He contributed to a 49ers defense that finished No. 1 against the pass in 2019 (169.2 yards per game) and No. 4 in 2020 (207.9).
