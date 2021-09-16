San Francisco 49ers starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw will have core muscle surgery and be out six to eight weeks, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
Greenlaw, 24, injured his groin Sunday in the 49ers' 41-33 win over the Detroit Lions. He was limited to just 37 defensive plays but made six tackles, and he also intercepted a pass and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown. He did not return to the game after the second-quarter score.
In his third year, Greenlaw was a 2019 fifth-round draft pick by San Francisco. In 30 career games (23 starts), he has 184 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.
It's the latest injury for the 49ers, who lost running back Raheem Mostert to a season-ending knee injury sustained in Week 1.
--Field Level Media
