Veteran safety Tavon Wilson has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network reported Monday.
Wilson, who turned 31 on Friday, spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts following four-year runs with the Detroit Lions (2016-19) and New England Patriots (2012-15).
He delivered 26 tackles and one fumble recovery in 15 games (two starts) with the Colts in 2020.
A second-round pick by New England in 2012, Wilson has 383 tackles, eight interceptions, five sacks and seven fumble recoveries in 125 career games (45 starts).
