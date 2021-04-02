The rest of the season-opening series between the New York Mets and host Washington was postponed Friday to give the Nationals more time for follow-up COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
Thursday's opener at Nationals Park was postponed after at least three Washington players tested positive. Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said a fourth player was a "likely positive."
No makeup dates were announced for the three-game weekend series, including games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.
"Major League Baseball will continue to provide scheduling updates as available," read a league news release.
The Nationals are scheduled to host the Atlanta Braves for three games starting Monday.
The Mets begin a three-game series in Philadelphia on Monday.
MLB's new health and safety guidelines require all players who test positive for COVID-19 to self-quarantine for at least 10 days. All close contacts must isolate for seven days and test negative by Day 5 in order to return to the club.
--Field Level Media
