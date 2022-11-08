Reilly Smith scored his second goal of the game 23 seconds into overtime and the visiting Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Tuesday night.
Smith, who tied the game with a short-handed goal in the third period, was put into the clear by Shea Theodore for the winning goal.
Nicolas Roy and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who have won eight straight. William Karlsson added two assists.
Logan Thompson made 28 saves for the Golden Knights, who were playing the fourth game of a five-game road trip.
Timothy Liljegren scored his first two goals of the season and Mitchell Marner added a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who had a three-game winning streak end. Erik Kallgren stopped 16 shots.
Roy scored his fourth goal of the season 45 seconds into the first period on a tap-in at the end of William Carrier's rush to the net. Rasmus Sandin's turnover at the Vegas blue line started the rush.
Liljegren, playing his third game of the season, scored from the right circle at 5:05 of the first. David Kampf and Zach-Aston Reese earned assists. Morgan Rielly barely kept the puck from going over the blue line, preventing an offside that would have negated the play.
Eichel scored his sixth goal of the season at 17:55 of the first, completing a precise passing play with Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson. Liljegren's turnover led to the goal.
Toronto tied the game at 13:50 of the second period. Marner worked the puck from a scrum on the left boards with some deft moves before scoring his third goal of the season from the slot.
Liljegren scored his second goal at 16:56 of the second on Marner's smart setup. Rielly also had an assist.
Toronto led 22-13 in shots on goal after two periods.
Vegas tied the game with Smith's short-handed goal at 11:43 of the third period. It was Smith's sixth goal of the season. Karlsson and Brayden McNabb earned assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.