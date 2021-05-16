Outfielder Brandon Nimmo has left his rehab assignment at Triple-A Syracuse and is rejoining the New York Mets to receive treatment on his bruised left index finger.
Nimmo, 28, who began the rehab stint on Thursday, was out of the Syracuse lineup Friday and Saturday while feeling some pain in his finger, which he initially injured on May 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
A first-round pick by the Mets in 2011, Nimmo will remain sidelined until he is "100 percent pain-free," according to manager Luis Rojas.
In 21 games with the Mets this season, Nimmo is hitting a career-high .318 with one home run and eight RBIs. He has missed 13 games due to injuries this year.
Nimmo, who made his MLB debut in 2016, has hit .262 with 40 home runs and 129 RBIs in 386 career games with the Mets.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.