The Cincinnati Reds designated veteran left-handed reliever Sean Doolittle for assignment prior to Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Cincinnati activated right-hander Tejay Antone in a corresponding move. Antone, 27, was 2-0 with a 1.87 ERA in 22 appearances earlier this season before sustaining a right forearm injury in late June.
Doolittle was 3-1 with a 4.46 ERA in 45 appearances in his first season with the Reds. He struck out 41 in 38 1/3 innings but served up six homers.
The two-time All-Star has saved more than 20 games five times in his career, including three seasons in a row for the Washington Nationals from 2017-19. He left Washington as a free agent following last season, when he was 0-2, pitching in just 11 games, with a career-worst 5.87 ERA.
The 34-year-old Doolittle also pitched for the Oakland Athletics from 2012-17 before being dealt to the Nationals before the trade deadline in 2017. In Washington, he helped the Nationals to their 2019 World Series championship, making nine post-season appearances including three shutout innings in the World Series against the Houston Astros.
