The Cincinnati Reds traded infielder/outfielder JT Riddle to the New York Mets for cash considerations Sunday.

The Mets assigned the 30-year-old journeyman to Triple-A Syracuse.

Riddle appeared in two games for Cincinnati this season and had one hit in four at-bats.

He batted .208 with three homers and five RBIs in 27 games with Triple-A Louisville this season.

He is a career .223 hitter with 19 homers and 80 RBIs in 252 games with the Miami Marlins (2017-19), Pittsburgh Pirates (2020), Minnesota Twins (2021) and Reds.

