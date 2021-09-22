The Cincinnati Reds put third baseman Mike Moustakas on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.
The move is retroactive to Tuesday.
In corresponding moves, the Reds selected the contract of right-handed relief pitcher Dauri Moreta and designated RHP R.J. Alaniz for assignment. They also activated catcher Tyler Stephenson from the COVID-19 injured list and optioned catcher Mark Kolozsvary to Triple-A Louisville.
Moustakas is hitting a career-low .208 with six home runs and 22 RBIs on the season. He's a career .249 hitter with 196 HRs in 11 seasons with the Kansas City Royals (2011-18), Milwaukee Brewers (2018-19) and Reds.
The call-up to the majors is the first for Moreta. The 25-year-old is 6-0 with a 1.02 ERA in 42 relief appearances split between Double-A Chattanooga and Louisville.
The team also transferred Tejay Antone to the 60-day IL to open a spot on the 40-man roster.
--Field Level Media
