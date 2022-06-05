The Cincinnati Reds placed right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez on the 15-day injured list on Sunday due to right forearm soreness.

The move was made retroactive to Saturday.

Gutierrez, 26, is 1-6 with a 7.61 ERA in 10 games (eight starts) this season. He allowed a solo homer among three hits in one inning of work in Friday's game against the Washington Nationals.

Gutierrez owns a 10-12 record with a 5.44 ERA in 32 career games (30 starts) with the Reds.

Also on Sunday, the Reds recalled right-hander Jared Solomon from Triple-A Louisville.

Solomon, 24, will be making his third stint with the Reds this season. He is 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA in five appearances.

--Field Level Media

