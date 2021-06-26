The Cincinnati Reds placed right-hander Tejay Antone on the 10-day IL because of Antone's right forearm strain and recalled left-hander Cionel Perez from Triple-A Louisville.
Antone spent time on the IL earlier this month with inflammation in his right arm.
Selected in the fifth round of the 2014 draft by Cincinnati, Antone, 27, has thrown 69 innings in his two big-league seasons, posting a 2.22 ERA.
He has appeared in 22 games this season with a 1.60 ERA, 42 strikeouts and 12 walks in 33 2/3 innings.
Perez, 25, has a 6.75 ERA in 44 innings over four major league seasons.
--Field Level Media
