The Cincinnati Reds placed right-hander Lucas Sims on the 10-day injured list on Thursday with a right elbow sprain.
The move is retroactive to June 23. In a corresponding move, the Reds recalled outfielder Scott Heineman from Triple-A Louisville.
Sims, 27, last pitched on Tuesday, when he allowed three earned runs on three hits without recording an out in Cincinnati's 10-7 victory over the host Minnesota Twins.
A first-round pick of the Atlanta Braves in 2012, Sims is 4-1 with a 5.02 ERA and a team-leading seven saves for the Reds this season.
In 95 career games (14 starts) with the Braves and Reds, Sims is 12-8 with a 4.96 ERA.
