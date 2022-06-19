The Cincinnati Reds placed rookie right-hander Alexis Diaz on the 15-day injured list on Sunday due to right biceps tendinitis.

The move is retroactive to Thursday.

The Reds also recalled right-hander Dauri Moreta from Louisville and optioned outfielder TJ Friedl to the Triple-A club.

Diaz, 25, is 2-0 with two saves and a 2.40 ERA in 27 relief appearance this season.

Moreta, 26, is 0-1 with a 9.88 ERA in 15 games (one start) this season with Cincinnati.

Friedl, 26, is batting .200 with seven RBIs and five steals in 29 games with the Reds.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In