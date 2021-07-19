The Cincinnati Reds placed Michael Lorenzen on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right hamstring strain.

Lorenzen, 29, is a two-way player who pitches and plays the outfield.

The right-hander missed the first three months of the season with a shoulder strain before returning last week.

Lorenzen made only one appearance on the field. He entered Saturday's 7-4 loss against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning, giving up a hit and a walk while striking out two.

He then played the ninth inning in right field and the 10th in center. In the bottom of the 10th, Lorenzen scored the game-tying run on a sacrifice fly.

However, he pulled up while running toward home and left the game.

The Reds sent lefty Cionel Perez to Triple-A Louisville and promoted right-handers Ruben Alaniz and Edgar Garcia in corresponding moves Monday.

Cincinnati also designated right-hander Jose De Leon and outfielder Mark Payton for assignment.

--Field Level Media

