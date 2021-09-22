The Wednesday matinee between the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds was postponed by rain.
The game will be made up Monday, originally scheduled as an off day for both clubs.
The Pirates dropped a 9-5 decision in the series opener Monday before handing the Reds a 6-2 loss the following day.
The Pirates (57-94) begin a four-game set at Philadelphia on Thursday. The Reds (78-74) host the Washington Nationals for four games, also starting Thursday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.