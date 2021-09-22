The Wednesday matinee between the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds was postponed by rain.

The game will be made up Monday, originally scheduled as an off day for both clubs.

The Pirates dropped a 9-5 decision in the series opener Monday before handing the Reds a 6-2 loss the following day.

The Pirates (57-94) begin a four-game set at Philadelphia on Thursday. The Reds (78-74) host the Washington Nationals for four games, also starting Thursday.

--Field Level Media

