Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tyler Naquin exited Sunday's game against the host St. Louis Cardinals after just two innings with left hamstring tightness.
Naquin doubled in the first inning as the Reds opened up a 5-0 lead after two innings. But Shogo Akiyama hit for Naquin in the top of the third and replaced him in center field in the bottom half.
Naquin, 30, has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games counting Sunday's double. He leads the Reds with 38 RBIs and also has 11 home runs with a .257 batting average.
It is Naquin's first year with the Reds after playing his first five seasons in Cleveland. Primarily a center fielder, he has also started multiple games in left and right field this season.
