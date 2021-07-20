Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the visiting New York Mets.
A sore right wrist will keep Castellanos on the bench for a fourth straight game. The All-Star, who flied out as a pinch-hitter in Monday's 15-11 loss to the Mets, hasn't started since leaving Friday's 11-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers after being hit by a pitch.
Aristides Aquino will start in right field and bat cleanup on Tuesday.
Castellanos, 29, was hitting .329 entering Tuesday's play, tying him for the major-league lead with Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley. In 86 games this season, Castellanos has 18 home runs and a team-leading 59 RBIs.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.