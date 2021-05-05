Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the visiting Chicago White Sox due to back tightness, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.
Castellanos went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before leaving Tuesday's 9-0 loss to the White Sox in the sixth inning with the same issue. Tyler Naquin will take over in right field and bat seventh Wednesday.
Castellanos, 29, signed a four-year, $64 million contract with the Reds on Jan. 27, 2020. In 26 games this season, he is hitting .324 and leads Cincinnati in home runs (nine) and RBIs (24).
In 974 career games with the Detroit Tigers (2013-19), the Chicago Cubs (2019) and the Reds, Castellanos has hit .275 with 143 home runs and 514 RBIs.
The Reds (13-15), who entered play Wednesday tied for third place in the NL Central, have a scheduled day off on Thursday. Cincinnati visits Cleveland for a three-game series that begins on Friday.
--Field Level Media
