Outfielder Jesse Winker is back in Cincinnati's lineup Sunday for the Reds' series finale against the host Philadelphia Phillies.
Winker, 27, sat out the first two games of the series with lower-back tightness. A first-time All-Star this year, Winker will start in left field and bat second.
In 108 games this season, Winker is batting .309 with 24 home runs and 71 RBIs and leads the Reds in hits (129) and on-base percentage (.397).
The National League leader in doubles with 32, Winker is slashing .333/.441/.636 with 20 extra-base hits (five home runs, 15 doubles) in 27 games since the All-Star break.
--Field Level Media
