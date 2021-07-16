Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos, who began the day in first place in the National League in hitting, left Friday's home game against the Milwaukee Brewers shortly after he was hit by a pitch in the third inning.

Castellanos, who was playing his first game since his first All-Star appearance in his nine-year career, was hit by a 94 mph sinker in the right forearm/wrist area by Brewers starter Adrian Houser. Castellanos stayed in the game and later scored one of the Reds' two runs in the inning, before being replaced in right field by Aristides Aquino to start the fourth inning.

In his second season with Cincinnati, Castellanos has 18 home runs and 59 RBIs. Including going 0-for-1 on Friday, he is hitting .330 with a .384 on-base mark and is slugging .583.

The Reds began the night in second place to the Brewers in the NL Central, four games out of first.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.