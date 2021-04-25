Cincinnati manager David Bell was ejected in the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals for arguing a bench warning after Reds second basemen Jonathan India was hit by a pitch.
India was struck in the helmet by Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty and stayed in the game to run. He was lifted from the game before the bottom of the sixth inning and replaced by Kyle Farmer. The pitch knocked the helmet off of India, who fell to the ground before taking first base.
After the warning to both managers, Bell ran onto the field and erupted at the umpires and was quickly ejected by umpire Joe West.
India was 0-for-1 before leaving the game. The Cardinals were leading 4-0 at the time.
--Field level Media
