May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh VanMeter (26) reacts after throwing to first base to record the final out of the game against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. The Pirates won 1-0 despite being no hit by the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Rodolfo Castro (14) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run on a fielders choice against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at PNC Park. The Pirates won 1-0 despite being no hit by the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Alejo Lopez (35) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. The Pirates won 1-0 despite being no hit by the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits into a fielders choice to drive in the only run of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at PNC Park. The Pirates won 1-0 despite being no hit by the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Art Warren (77) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. The Pirates won 1-0 despite being no hit by the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Rodolfo Castro (14) reacts after scoring a run on a fielders choice against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at PNC Park. The Pirates won 1-0 despite being no hit by the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar (51) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning at PNC Park.The Pirates won 1-0 despite being no hit by the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar (51) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning at PNC Park.The Pirates won 1-0 despite being no hit by the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Rodolfo Castro (14) and Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh VanMeter (26) celebrate after defeating the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. The Pirates won 1-0 despite being no hit by the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits into a fielders choice to drive in the only run of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at PNC Park. The Pirates won 1-0 despite being no hit by the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder Albert Almora Jr. (3) makes a catch for an out in front of left fielder Tommy Pham (right) during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Home plate umpire Alfonso Marquez (72) ejects Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton (not pictured) for arguing balls and strikes against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh VanMeter (26) throw to first base to retire Cincinnati Reds second baseman Alejo Lopez (35) during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder Albert Almora Jr. (3) makes a catch for an out in front of left fielder Tommy Pham (left) during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder Albert Almora Jr. (3) makes a catch for an out on a ball hit by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Michael Perez (not pictured) during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt Reynolds (4) throws to first base to retire Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (not pictured) during the fourth inning against at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Rodolfo Castro (14) throws to first base to retire Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury (not pictured) during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton (17) argues with home plate umpire Alfonso Marquez (72) after being ejected from the game the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh VanMeter (26) argues with home plate umpire Alfonso Marquez (72) after being called out on strikes to end the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton (17) argues with home plate umpire Alfonso Marquez (72) after being ejected from the game the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches to Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) delivers a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches to Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) delivers a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt Reynolds (4) prepares to bat in the on-deck circle against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury (22) attempts to cool off before he game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (28) stands for the national anthem against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) and catcher Aramis Garcia (33) walk in from the bullpen to play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) enters the dugout to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) heads to the bullpen to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India (6) stretches on the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Rodolfo Castro (14) of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts after coming around to score on a run scoring fielders choice off the bat of Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) of the Pittsburgh Pirates (not pictured) in the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Pittsburgh. (Justin Berl/Getty Images/TNS)
Cincinnati rookie right-hander Hunter Greene tossed 7 1/3 no-hit innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon but the visiting Reds lost 1-0 despite tossing a combined no-hitter.
It was the sixth time in major league history that a team lost while not allowing a hit in a game.
Greene, 22, struck out nine and walked five and threw 118 pitches before manager David Bell removed him with two runners on in the eighth inning.
"I'm not focused on (personal) wins and losses this year; that's not my focus," Greene said afterward. "It is what it is, but I felt good with where all my pitches were. I'm very confident in myself. It's hard on the mental side to not let your mind drift to that (no-hit) accolade but I think you have to embrace all the thoughts and emotions in that moment and go out there and have fun."
The second overall pick in the 2017 draft, Greene was making his seventh career start. He was sent back out for the eighth inning after throwing 103 pitches through seven. He was the first Reds pitcher to go at least seven innings this season.
Greene induced Jack Suwinski to bounce out to first to start the eighth before walking both Rodolfo Castro and Michael Perez on full-count pitches.
Right-hander Art Warren entered and walked Ben Gamel on four pitches to load the bases. Ke'Bryan Hayes bounced into a fielder's choice to score Castro.
"To not even get a hit in a game and to get a win, I'm sure that hasn't happened a lot since baseball has been going on," Hayes said afterward. "So just glad we were able to get that win."
Greene entered the game with a 1-5 record and a 7.62 ERA.
Cincinnati had just four hits.
This was the second time a National League team lost a game without giving up a hit. Ken Johnson of the Houston Colts .45s fell 1-0 to the Reds in 1964 while accomplishing the feat.
It also has happened four times in American League games.
Steve Barber and Stu Miller of the Baltimore Orioles lost 2-1 to the Detroit Tigers in 1967, Andy Hawkins of the New York Yankees lost 4-0 to the Chicago White Sox in 1990, Matt Young of the Boston Red Sox lost 2-1 to the Cleveland Indians in 1992 and Jered Weaver and Jose Arredondo of the Los Angeles Angels fell 1-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2008.
